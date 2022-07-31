Victoria Beckham adores David and Harper

Former Spice Girl posts picture of her ex-boyfriend and their daughter Harper Seven.

Comes amid rumours of a feud with Nicola Peltz, the new wife of David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn.

The couple were reportedly not seated at the same table at their wedding reception.

During their vacation together as a family in St. Tropez, Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham appeared to be deeply in love while having a good time with their daughter Harper Seven.

Former member of the girl group Spice Girls posts a picture of her ex-boyfriend, a former football player, laying next to his daughter, who is 11 years old, in front of a serene ocean on Instagram. The picture looks like it might be on a postcard.

The caption the singer-turned-designer chose for the photo said, “Happy summer!!! Kisses from Daddy and Harper Seven.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The message was published at a time when rumours were circulating that Victoria had a feud with Nicola Peltz, the new wife of her eldest son Brooklyn. Nicola Peltz was absent from the family vacation aboard the super-yacht that cost £1.6 million per week to charter.

According to the media source, the conflict is thought to have begun at the couple’s wedding, specifically when David and Victoria were reportedly not seated at their table during the reception.

An onlooker stated that Nicola’s famous relatives failed to impress David and Victoria Beckham when they took the spotlight at the star-studded event.

