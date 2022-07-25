The Netflix picture White Noise from director Noah Baumbach will open the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

It will be Baumbach’s first visit to the Lido in three years, following the Venice premiere of his film Marriage Story.

The movie garnered six Oscar nominations and one win.

Advertisement

The Netflix picture White Noise from director Noah Baumbach will open the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

It will be Baumbach’s first visit to the Lido in three years, following the Venice premiere of his film Marriage Story, which garnered six Oscar nominations and one win.

Adam Driver, who also starred in Marriage Story, plays a professor in the Midwest who is experiencing a highly dramatic year in White Noise. Greta Gerwig, Andre Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle co-star in the movie, which is based on the beloved 1985 Don DeLillo novel. This is the first time Baumbach hasn’t created a story from scratch.

Together with David Heyman and Uri Singer, Baumbach produced White Noise, a film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s book.

White Noise is a huge honor to begin the 79th Venice Film Festival, according to creative director Alberto Barbera. “Baumbach has created an innovative, ambitious, and engaging work of art that plays with measure on numerous registers: dramatic, sardonic, and satirical. It is an adaptation of the renowned Don DeLillo novel. The end result is a movie that explores our preoccupations, skepticisms, and concerns as they were observed in the 1980s while making very obvious allusions to modern reality.

Also Read Tanya Kersey at Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder dies at 61 Tanya Kersey at Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder dies at 61 She...

Advertisement

Baumbach spoke to opening the Venice Film Festival as a “great honor.” It is an honor and a joy to be among the outstanding films and directors that have had their world premieres here, where there is such a strong love for cinema.

The Netflix drama’s debut in Venice this year was hotly anticipated. With the help of the Lido festival, the streaming juggernaut hopes to promote the movie internationally and set up Baumbach for an awards season in 2023.

On Tuesday, July 26, Venice will release the whole schedule of its competitions. Other Netflix movies up for a Lido spot this year include False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, a fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s inner life from New Zealand director Andrew Dominik, and Bardo, a Mexican epic from Alejandro González Iárritu, which stars Ana de Armas from Knives Out and No Time to Die.

Also Read “Matilda The Musical” set to open at the 66th BFI London Film Festival The 66th BFI London Film Festival will open with "Matilda the Musical"....