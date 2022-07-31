“WORLD” by SEVENTEEN wins first place on Inkigayo

On Sunday’s episode of ‘Inkigayo’ on SBS, the performance by SEVENTEEN threw fans into a frenzy.

The performance by SEVENTEEN on Sunday’s episode of “Inkigayo” on SBS sent fans into a frenzy, and they ended up winning first place for WORLD.

The Inkigayo chart is a music programme record chart that is shown on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). It gives an award to the single that sold the most copies in South Korea the week before.

WORLD by SEVENTEEN was at the top of the chart for the week ending July 31. This was the group’s fourth win for this song and their 50th win overall. On July 31, the chart came out.

The second-place song was “POP!” by Nayeon of TWICE, and the third-place song was “SNEAKERS” by ITZY.

This week’s performers included Nicole, Sunye, ATBO, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, ENHYPEN, MCND, WINNER, YOUNITE, ITZY, CSR, TRENDZ, TO1, PURPLE KISS, P1Harmony, and H1-KEY. ATBO, ATEEZ, Xdinary Heroes, and ENHYPEN, MCND were some of the other acts.

The fans let the team know how happy they were by saying “Congratulations” in the thread of comments on Twitter.

Watch the winner being named in the video below!

Earlier, at midnight KST on July 29, HOSHI released the song on SEVENTEEN’s YouTube channel. As he compares his strength to that of a tiger, the performance leader of the powerhouse act shows his unwavering desire to be a majestic presence on stage.

The song was co-written by SEVENTEEN’s main producer and Vocal Unit leader WOOZI. It features the Korean-American rapper Tiger JK. The words were written by HOSHI, WOOZI, and Tiger JK.