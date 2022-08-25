Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 86 After Alzheimer’s Battle.

His daughter Kelly shared that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018.

Former costar Ian Ziering called him “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with”.

The actor Joe E. Tata, well known for his portrayal of Nat Bussichio, owner of the Peach Pit diner on Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away. He was 86.

On the GoFundMe page she started in October to raise money while the actor suffered with deteriorating health, Tata’s daughter Kelly confirmed the news.

She commented, “I am heartbroken to say that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully last night, August 24, 2022. “The affection and encouragement of family, friends, and supporters means the world to my father and I. Joanna Konjevod’s care for my father throughout his latter years allowed me to be present to grasp his hand as he passed away, and for that, I am very appreciative.”

The Alzheimer’s Association will get the remaining cash generated from this campaign, Kelly stated in her GoFundMe update on Thursday. Kelly previously disclosed that her father received a formal diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2018.

She wrote, “All my Love, Kelly Katherine,” and asked, “Please remember us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my dearest friend.”

On Thursday morning, Ian Ziering, a former 90210 co-star, announced on Instagram about Tata’s passing.

Ziering paid a poignant homage to Tata, noting that the cast and crew of 90210 had lately lost two other members of their family.

He added next to two images of Tata, “I’m extremely sad to announce Joe E Tata has passed away. In the last few months, we’ve lost Jessica Klein, one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise [Dowse], who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to report Joe E Tata has passed away.”

Joey was an original, said Ziering. “Before we collaborated on 90210, I recall seeing him with James Garner on the Rockford Files. In the first season of the Batman series, he frequently served as a supporting antagonist.”

He was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his generosity, making him “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with,” according to Ziering. “Although the peach pit was a set from the 90210 series, it frequently had the feel of a Joe E. Tata show. We were all enthralled by his recollections of earlier times and the amazing adventures he had while working in the entertainment sector.”

