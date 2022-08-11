Aespa’s album ‘Girls’ breaks the monthly sales record

The melodies performed by Aespa are rapidly climbing the charts.

It has been reported by Circle Chart that a total of 1,645,255 copies of Aespa’s album Girls have been sold throughout the month of July.

According to allkpop, the South Korean girl group Aespa released their second extended play, titled Girls, on July 8, 2022 via SM Entertainment and Warner Records. The album that the band is named after is also the name of the band’s album.

.@aespa_official ‘Girls’ is now the BEST SELLING ALBUM by K-pop Girl Group on Circle Chart with 1,645,255 copies sold 🎉 #aespa #에스파 pic.twitter.com/ZtZpsYhWi5 — aespa charts 👑 #Girls (@aespachart) August 11, 2022

Previously, Girls made history by becoming the first ever album by a K-Pop girl group to sell one million copies in its first week of sales. The album reported a total of 1,126,000 copies sold.

According to the tally from the Circle Chart, Aespa’s Girls has now officially surpassed all other K-Pop girl group albums in terms of sales, with a total of 1,645,255 copies sold.

Up until this point, the record was held by BLACKPINK’s album titled “The Album,” which sold a total of 1,506,730 copies.

SM Entertainment is responsible for the formation of the South Korean girl group Aespa. Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning are the members that make up this group.