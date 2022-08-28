Amazon Prime’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer aired. Date & more

On August 24th, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for ‘Goodnight, Mommy!’

It is a psychological thriller, starting September 16th, can be easily streamed online.

Amazon Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Playground all collaborated on the film.

Advertisement

The original Goodnight Mommy was an Austrian film released in 2014 that went on to win numerous awards and become a critical darling in its own right.

Also Read Shamshera debuted on Amazon Prime Videos today Today, the streaming provider Prime Video debuted the action drama Shamshera, starring...

Synopsis:

After their mother has surgery, the twins, then ages nine, return home to find her covered in bandages and acting very strangely, leading them to wonder if she isn’t really their mother.

When the boys finally figure out who she really is, chaos, violence, and fear ensue.

Advertisement

Cast:

Naomi Watts

Elias Schwarz as Elias.

Lukas Schwarz as Lukas.

Hans Escher as Priester.

Elfriede Schatz as Rotkreuz Sammlerin.

Advertisement

Karl Purker as Rotkreuz Sammler.

Georg Deliovsky as Pizzalieferant.

Christian Steindl as Mesner.

Also Read How to score free $20 credit before Amazon Prime Day It's the ideal time to create wishlists, browse early offers that are...

Director:

Advertisement

Matt Sobel helms the film he directed from a script by Kyle Warren.