Amazon Prime’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer aired. Date & more

Articles
Amazon Prime’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer aired. Date & more

  • On August 24th, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for ‘Goodnight, Mommy!’
  • It is a psychological thriller, starting September 16th, can be easily streamed online.
  • Amazon Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Playground all collaborated on the film.
The original Goodnight Mommy was an Austrian film released in 2014 that went on to win numerous awards and become a critical darling in its own right.

Synopsis:

After their mother has surgery, the twins, then ages nine, return home to find her covered in bandages and acting very strangely, leading them to wonder if she isn’t really their mother.

When the boys finally figure out who she really is, chaos, violence, and fear ensue.

 

Cast:

Naomi Watts

Elias Schwarz as Elias.

Lukas Schwarz as Lukas.

Hans Escher as Priester.

Elfriede Schatz as Rotkreuz Sammlerin.

Karl Purker as Rotkreuz Sammler.

Georg Deliovsky as Pizzalieferant.

Christian Steindl as Mesner.

 

Director:

Matt Sobel helms the film he directed from a script by Kyle Warren.

