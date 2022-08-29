Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard felt ‘dead in her soul’ in relationship with Elon Musk

Amber Heard felt ‘dead in her soul’ in relationship with Elon Musk

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard felt ‘dead in her soul’ in relationship with Elon Musk

Amber Heard felt ‘dead in her soul’ in relationship with Elon Musk

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship left her feeling “dead in her soul,” according to therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes.
  • Hughes recorded Heard saying, I was heartbroken.
  • My soul was dead Heard said she wanted time to grieve and recover.
Advertisement

The ‘lack of love’ in Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship left the Aquaman actress feeling “dead in her soul,” according to reports.

While Johnny Depp was defending himself against defamation charges, the court was given access to notes from Heard and Dr. Dawn Hughes’ private sessions, where these revelations were made.

In it, she made several serious accusations (such as “my soul was dead”) and revealed some stunning facts about the true nature of her connection with Musk.

Doctor Hughes recorded Heard saying,“I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then.”

You weren’t in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space,” Dr. Hughes inquired during one session with his client and therapist.

Heard reportedly responded, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Did Johnny Depp just trolled Amber Heard at the VMAs?
Did Johnny Depp just trolled Amber Heard at the VMAs?

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story