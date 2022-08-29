Amber Heard felt ‘dead in her soul’ in relationship with Elon Musk

Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship left her feeling “dead in her soul,” according to therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes.

Hughes recorded Heard saying, I was heartbroken.

My soul was dead Heard said she wanted time to grieve and recover.

The ‘lack of love’ in Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship left the Aquaman actress feeling “dead in her soul,” according to reports.

While Johnny Depp was defending himself against defamation charges, the court was given access to notes from Heard and Dr. Dawn Hughes’ private sessions, where these revelations were made.

In it, she made several serious accusations (such as “my soul was dead”) and revealed some stunning facts about the true nature of her connection with Musk.

Doctor Hughes recorded Heard saying,“I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then.”

You weren’t in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space,” Dr. Hughes inquired during one session with his client and therapist.

Heard reportedly responded, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.”

