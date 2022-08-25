Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard seated on a “throne,” ordering “young actresses” to serve Elon Musk’s friends

Amber Heard seated on a “throne,” ordering “young actresses” to serve Elon Musk’s friends

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard seated on a “throne,” ordering “young actresses” to serve Elon Musk’s friends

Amber Heard seated on a “throne,” ordering “young actresses” to serve Elon Musk’s friends

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard allegedly used young actors to earn favor with Silicon Valley bigwigs.
  • Andy Signore claims on his YouTube channel to expose Johnny Depp’s ex-wife on a ‘deeper level’
  • The pundit compared Aquaman’s ‘dark’ past and ties with Elon Musk to sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Advertisement

Mr Signore quoted Jessica Krauss aka house inhabit: “Amber dated Maxwell-types. Darkness. Here’s a source.

Also Read

Meghan Markle snubs Amber Heard in new podcast
Meghan Markle snubs Amber Heard in new podcast

First episode of Meghan's brand new podcast Archetypes on-aired on Tuesday. Heard...

He read from Ms Krauss’s document: “A celebrity called me and described what they’d witnessed and showed me images. On stage, satanic-style leather-clad girls surrounded Amber, who sat on a throne. They all performed for males below.”

Moreover, “At these events, rich, powerful men bowed to her like a queen.

“Everyone knew the girls entertained socially inept billionaires.

Also Read

Court calls out Amber Heard’s “worst error” in the Johnny Depp case
Court calls out Amber Heard’s “worst error” in the Johnny Depp case

People and friends of Amber Heard have even gone as far as...

Advertisement

Signore said of Heard and Musk: “Heard and his wife hosted Musk at their Beverly Hills home in 2011. Amber became a favourite in the circle because she was good at luring young, struggling workers for roses.

He wrote, “They’d perform for Musk and his pals.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story