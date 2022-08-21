Amber Heard still turning to Elon Musk for help?

Even though he is the highest-paid CEO in the United States ($10 billion in 2021)

Elon Musk has shown little interest in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation action and has advised the former couple to go on.

Social media users and fans have theorised that Heard would approach the billionaire for assistance in her defence.

According to a source close to the Hollywood star, Heard is holding out hope that Tesla’s CEO may intervene in her appeal of the defamation decision against Johnny Depp.

Musk may save the day for the Aquaman star by paying damages to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

He reportedly assisted the actress in fulfilling a large charitable vow following her divorce from Depp.

At first expected to testify in the widely covered defamation trial, Musk instead wished the couple well on their new voyage and did not appear in court.

