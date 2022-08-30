Advertisement
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will celebrate first anniversary in Italy

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will celebrate first anniversary in Italy

  • Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are celebrating one year of marriage.
  • The Little People, Big World star, 57, who wed Marek, 60, on August 28, 2021.
  • “A trip to Italy, in the Tuscany area – Cortona – with these wonderful ladies – while our husbands are in Chianti area”
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have been married for a year.

The Little People, Big World actress, 57, who married Marek, 60, on August 28, 2021, wrote on Instagram that she is currently on a multi-part holiday in Italy, first with her friends and later with her spouse to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“A trip to Italy, in the Tuscany area – Cortona – with these wonderful ladies – while our husbands are in Chianti area,” she captioned a gallery of photos from the first part of her trip. “Cortona is beautiful. I loved it. Now we’re off today to meet up with the guys and hang out in a villa for a few days and then Chris and I are off to Florence for a few days before we head home.”

 

A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff)

