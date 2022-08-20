Brad Pitt has been accused of attempting to ‘demonize’ Angelina Jolie in the eyes of the press.

It is the same way he did Jennifer Aniston.

Maureen Callahan pointed out similarities in Jolie and Anniston’s last few exchanges with Brad.

Brad Pitt has been charged with trying to “demonise” Angelina Jolie in the eyes of the media. Author Maureen Callahan of the New York Post made this statement in her most recent article.

The article stated, “Brad Pitt was such a wonderful man that he had no trouble trashing Jennifer Aniston after he left her for Jolie”. And also drew comparisons between Jolie and Anniston’s most recent interactions with Brad.

Pitt let Aniston exploit her halo effect when he was running for an Oscar in 2019. She never really hit him back, never spoke ill of him, and allowed Pitt to use her. Pitt humiliated Aniston in front of the media; she was the typical comedy star who had no chance against the glamazon.

He referred to Aniston as dull. He attributed his marijuana problems to her. He made it seem like she was a conceited, self-centered business woman. A woman who was keeping him from having the children he so much wanted.

She also referred to an interview Brad gave to Parade magazine in 2011, in which he completely blamed Aniston for the incident and said, “I was determined to find a movie about an exciting life, but I wasn’t having an interesting life myself. My marriage to Jennifer Aniston, an actress, may have played a role. Making an effort to pass off the marriage as something it wasn’t.

Pitt is also the same person who, up until Thursday, ahem, refused to fix any of the Katrina victims’ houses that were severely in need of repair or covered in mildew.

“However, people continued to love him, and they still do. People are already blaming Jolie for this leak and excusing Pitt’s behaviour by saying that it was undoubtedly an aberration and not all that horrible.

