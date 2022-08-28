Angelina Jolie dresses in Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt
The Hollywood star wears a Lara Croft-inspired outfit. She had a stylish...
The style icon accessorized her all-white ensemble with a pair of black aviators. She wore a pair of white Valentino slip-on flats and had her wavy brown hair straight out.
Conversely, Knox was decked up in a graphic print t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white and grey sneakers.
Despite the ongoing legal fights with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the Maleficent starlet has been seen on multiple outings with her children in recent weeks.
Recent news reports said that Jolie has filed a lawsuit against the FBI for closing an investigation account on the Fury star.
After six children together, Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in 2016. They share daughter Shiloh, 16, twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, daughter Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.