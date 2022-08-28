Angelina Jolie wears a chic outfit as she and son Knox go plant shopping in Los Angeles

Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie and her son Knox stunned onlookers as they strolled the streets of Los Angeles on a Saturday.

The 47-year-old Eternals actor looked stunning in her casual, summer-friendly outfit as she shopped for plants with her 14-year-old son.

The style icon accessorized her all-white ensemble with a pair of black aviators. She wore a pair of white Valentino slip-on flats and had her wavy brown hair straight out.

Conversely, Knox was decked up in a graphic print t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white and grey sneakers.

Despite the ongoing legal fights with ex-husband Brad Pitt, the Maleficent starlet has been seen on multiple outings with her children in recent weeks.

Recent news reports said that Jolie has filed a lawsuit against the FBI for closing an investigation account on the Fury star.

After six children together, Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in 2016. They share daughter Shiloh, 16, twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, daughter Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.