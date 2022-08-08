Anne Heche in critical condition after car crash into L.A. home

After a car accident on Friday in Los Angeles, Anne Heche is said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

TMZ says that the 53-year-old Emmy Award winner was in the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a house on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the Mar Vista neighbourhood, setting the house on fire.

KTLA and News said that the car is registered to someone named “Anne Heche,” but hasn’t been able to confirm on its own if it was the actress who was driving.

A representative for Heche told , “We don’t have enough information yet to comment.”

The accident caused “structural compromise” and “heavy fire” to the one-story house, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The female driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No one else has been hurt, as far as we know.

Heche is reportedly on a ventilator, but TMZ said that she is expected to live.

Sky5 footage shows that Heche seemed to be awake and talking to the firefighters as she was being put on a stretcher into the ambulance.

A release says that it took 59 firefighters about 65 minutes to put out the fire and get the driver out of the car after they got the call at 10:56 a.m.

“This was a really complicated situation,” said LAFD Captain Erik Scott to KTLA. “We had a major car accident with a woman trapped inside, a car that caught fire, and a red-tagged house fire. At this point, it’s gone.”

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. She then turned around and drove away, but not long after, she crashed into a nearby house.

KTLA says that Heche was driving on Preston Way when he ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some big privacy bushes before stopping inside the house.

