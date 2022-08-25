Advertisement
Ant Anstead explains how son Hudson wore Renée Zellweger's coat

Ant Anstead explains how son Hudson wore Renée Zellweger’s coat

Ant Anstead explains how son Hudson wore Renée Zellweger’s coat

Ant Anstead explains how son Hudson wore Renée Zellweger’s coat

  • Ant Anstead shared photos of him and his son Hudson at the beach. 
  • The two-year-old appeared to have a blast playing in the water.
  • He later walked alongside his dad in an oversized coat belonging to his mom, Renée Zellweger.
Ant Anstead is enjoying the sunshine with his child.

On Wednesday, Anstead posted pictures of a day at the beach with his 2-year-old son, Hudson London. The little boy looked like he was having a great time playing in the water, and later he was seen walking home with his dad while wearing Renée Zellweger’s big coat.

“When a walk to the beach (in clothes) ends with a completely soaked toddler, that toddler walks home in the wife’s coat,” Anstead wrote as the caption for a series of photos and videos from their sunny day out.

He also said, “Parent level: 3/10 x.”

Hudson walked with his dad while wearing Zelweger’s long black coat, flip-flops, and a bucket hat. He looked too cute in the pictures.

Soon after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021, Anstead and Zellweger began dating. With his ex-wife Christina Hall, he has a son named Hudson. With his ex-wife Louise Storey, he has a son named Archie and a daughter named Amelie.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

