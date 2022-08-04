In trying to mend his relationship with son Maddox, Brad Pitt has “hit a wall,”: Insider
After repeatedly attempting to improve his poor relationship with his oldest son...
“It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud,” the 58-year old star added.
Where does the time go, right? the Oscar winner said as he continued to chat about his girl. They mature too quickly. It causes eyes to tear up.
With his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt is now a father to five additional children: the twins Knox and Vivienne, Maddox, Shiloh, and Pax.
Following his divorce with Jolie, the actor apparently has a tough relationship with his oldest children, as previously revealed by OK! Magazine.
“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” a source spilled to the outlet. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”
However, Shiloh has been trying to “encourage” her siblings “to have a relationship with their dad because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal.”
In the case of her older brothers, the 16-year-pleadings old’s were ignored, but Zahara “is warming up to the notion,” the source said.
