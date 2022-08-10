Ashton Kutcher says he is a crippling with ‘vasculitis.’ Disease

Ashton Kutcher announced on Monday that he had battled a dangerous autoimmune disease for more than a year that had a negative impact on his hearing, sight, and ability to walk.

I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk or hear when I wake up in the morning “stated Kutcher.

According to Ramis’ agency, complications from vasculitis claimed the life of the actor-director in 2014.

Advertisement

Ashton Kutcher announced on Monday that he had battled a dangerous autoimmune disease for more than a year that had a negative impact on his hearing, sight, and ability to walk.

In an exclusive video clip from a forthcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” Kutcher revealed, “Like two years ago, I got this crazy, super-rare kind of vasculitis.”

“knocked away my hearing, eyesight, and equilibrium, among other senses. It took me a year to build everything back up “As they made their way through trees and brambles, Kutcher spoke to explorer and presenter Bear Grylls.

“You don’t truly appreciate something until it’s gone and you realise you might never be able to see again. I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk or hear when I wake up in the morning “stated Kutcher. I’m grateful to be alive.

According to Ramis’ agency, complications from vasculitis claimed the life of the actor-director in 2014. Ramis, who costarred in “Stripes” and “Ghostbusters,” and directed “Caddyshack,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” and “Groundhog Day,” passed away at age 69, four years after being diagnosed with the illness.

Also Read Ozzy Osbourne surprises at the Commonwealth games after surgery Surprise Black Sabbath reunion performed by Ozzy Osbourne for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth...