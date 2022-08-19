Advertisement
Ben Affleck takes Violet out in style

Articles
Ben Affleck takes Violet out in style

  • Ben Affleck came out with his daughter Violet in Georgia ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez,
  • Ben Affleck cut a handsome figure in a button-up shirt.
  • The child Violet has a remarkable likeness to her mother, Jennifer Garner.
Violet, who is virtually indistinguishable from her mother, was seen on Sunday opting for a long white floral outfit while walking hand in hand with her doting father. She looked as stunning as she often does.

Ben, on the other hand, sported a tough appearance by buttoning up a beige button-up shirt with breast pockets and wearing it untucked and with the sleeves slightly pulled up.

The wedding celebration that Ben and Jennifer have planned to last for three days will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening. Ben and Jennifer have been busy making preparations for their big event.

A source close to Ben reportedly divulged the information that the 16-year-old girl had been handling the new chapter in her father’s life with maturity and grace.

Advertisement
