Ben Affleck’s family opposed his marriage to Jennifer Lopez

After a quickie wedding in Las Vegas, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and his sweetheart tied the knot again on Saturday in Georgia.

Actors and directors including Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes attended the wedding

Affleck’s longtime collaborator and friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, also attended.

As a nod to the lavish, light-colored décor and floral arrangements, all of the attendees dressed in white.

Some of Ben’s relatives mysteriously didn’t show up to the expensive party, which had people talking about the couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding was the only one that Casey Affleck skipped. Video of him in Los Angeles hours before the incident was obtained by the New York Post.

The Oscar winner responded, “I have more things to do than attend my brother’s three-day celebration.”

One of Affleck’s friends alleges that the actor didn’t attend the party because he had to tend to his family and young children at home.

Ben’s wedding to Lopez was attended by his family, so even if Affleck wasn’t there, he still felt supported.

Christopher Anne Boldt did make it to his wedding, despite needing stitches just hours before.

Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were also there.