Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best tip from Hilary Duff for new mothers is: ‘Don’t get fooled by first two weeks’

Best tip from Hilary Duff for new mothers is: ‘Don’t get fooled by first two weeks’

Articles
Advertisement
Best tip from Hilary Duff for new mothers is: ‘Don’t get fooled by first two weeks’

Best tip from Hilary Duff for new mothers is: ‘Don’t get fooled by first two weeks’

Advertisement
  • During an appearance this weekend on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hilary Duff discussed parenthood
  • “Supermom” of three Hilary Duff shares her biggest advice to new moms
  • The Lizzie McGuire star Hilary shared a golden tip: “Don’t expect a new baby to be easy.”
Advertisement

While giving best advice to new mums, the actress-singer cleared out, “I never want to be a mommy-know-it-all but loves talking about kids, especially with my friends and new moms.”

Also Read

Hilary Duff shows ‘joy’ and ‘confidence’ in her body
Hilary Duff shows ‘joy’ and ‘confidence’ in her body

Hilary Duff has expressed her pride in accepting her body image as...

“You don’t want to take anyone’s experience away. Everyone goes through parenting differently,” she said.

However, The Lizzie McGuire star shared a golden tip with new mums: “Don’t expect a new baby to be easy.”

Hilary continued, “Don’t get fooled by the first two weeks because you have an ‘angel’ baby and they haven’t woken up yet.”

“If a baby is eating well and sleeping through the night those first weeks, just wait two weeks . . . they don’t know they have entered the world yet,” she quipped.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, this week is National Breastfeeding Week. Recently, the actress discussed her challenges nursing her second baby Mae last year.

Also Read

Hilary Duff photoshopped photos goes viral on internet again
Hilary Duff photoshopped photos goes viral on internet again

Hilary Duff is an actress, singer, and author from the United States....

“Breastfeeding is really hard for me. I’d say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great; I am just not a huge milk producer, and so it’s emotional for me,” she added.

Watch here:

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story