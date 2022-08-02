Best tip from Hilary Duff for new mothers is: ‘Don’t get fooled by first two weeks’

During an appearance this weekend on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hilary Duff discussed parenthood

“Supermom” of three Hilary Duff shares her biggest advice to new moms

While giving best advice to new mums, the actress-singer cleared out, “I never want to be a mommy-know-it-all but loves talking about kids, especially with my friends and new moms.”

“You don’t want to take anyone’s experience away. Everyone goes through parenting differently,” she said.

However, The Lizzie McGuire star shared a golden tip with new mums: “Don’t expect a new baby to be easy.”

Hilary continued, “Don’t get fooled by the first two weeks because you have an ‘angel’ baby and they haven’t woken up yet.”

“If a baby is eating well and sleeping through the night those first weeks, just wait two weeks . . . they don’t know they have entered the world yet,” she quipped.

For those who are unaware, this week is National Breastfeeding Week. Recently, the actress discussed her challenges nursing her second baby Mae last year.

“Breastfeeding is really hard for me. I’d say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great; I am just not a huge milk producer, and so it’s emotional for me,” she added.

