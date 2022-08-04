Advertisement
Betty White legacy honoured by Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer over Password reboot

  • The Password debut series was recently dedicated to Betty White by Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer.
  • To be aware of, NBC will air the Password premiere on August 9.
  • Jimmy opted to take a break from hosting in order to focus on his most recent TV project, and Keke would emcee the game show.
Betty was the most significant star on the venerable game show Password, which was formerly hosted by her husband Allen Ludden, according to an E! News story.

While speaking about the Golden Girls legend, Jimmy said, “If it wasn’t for Allen Ludden and Betty White, this show wouldn’t have been a hit. Betty White was the secret sauce.”

He continued, “She was just charming and funny and a little irreverent, but just perfectly, just on the edge, and just knew how to do it.”

Adding to this, the 47-year-old gushed over Betty for her vivaciousness.

“She loved games. She would come on our show and play games with us all the time, and very competitive, very competitive,” he mentioned.

According to reports, Jimmy opted to take a break from hosting in order to focus on his most recent TV project, and Keke would emcee the game show.

“When I heard that I got the opportunity to host it and of course, I was gonna be with Jimmy all the time, it was an immediate ‘yes,’” revealed the Nope star

“Classic show, legendary talent here, so it was just a no-brainer,” she added.

To be aware of, NBC will air the Password premiere on August 9.

