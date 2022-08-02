Billie Eilish admits to being a huge fan of Spice Girls

When Billie Eilish wore a vintage band t-shirt to the gym in Los Angeles this week, it was clear that she was a huge fan of the Spice Girls.

After spending many hours at the gym with a female friend, the 20-year-old singer arrived with a large water bottle and her boots tucked under her arm.

Billie said, “Fashion has always been how I express my sentiments, how I feel about myself, and my mood.

Fans were captivated by The Bad Guy hitmaker’s Spice Girls T-shirt, which showed how much she adores the British girl group, which was created in 1994.

The Spice Girls’ infamous 1990s photo was seen on the front of the singer of Ocean Eyes’ black T-shirt.

As she left the session, Billie Eilish was beaming. The image of Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton on the front of the vintage clothing wiped off after being worn numerous times, suggesting that Billie loved wearing it.

She wore a tee with what appeared to be cut-off sleeves with brown cycle shorts, black socks, and sneakers while toting a pair of black boots.

The Happier Than Ever actress talked about her approach toward fashion earlier this year, after she recently stopped wearing her big clothes in an effort to change up her look.

I can’t think of a time when it wasn’t like a security blanket.