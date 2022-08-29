BLACKPINK girls killing it at the VMAs red carpet: see pics

BLACKPINK icon Lisa won ‘Best K-Pop’ award at VMAs 2022
On the red carpet at their debut U.S. MTV Video Music Awards, BLACKPINK wowed audiences with their young charisma and stunning black ensembles.
The girls displayed four distinct charms, each with their own distinct aesthetic, and BLINKS couldn’t be happier with the results.
🚨 @BLACKPINK IS IN MY IMMEDIATE AREA 🚨 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OC4OHpwLEN
— MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2022
They also broke new ground by becoming the first female K-pop artist to ever perform at the Video Music Awards.
Rose wore a black high-neck top with an attached bow, while Lisa wore black slacks with an attached gown, a long golden-colored chain, and bangs.
Jisso, on the other hand, wore a floor-length black maxi dress printed with flowers.
Jisso appeared more refined with the addition of a belt ornament. When compared to Jennie, who radiated a distinct atmosphere with a black shirt adorned with two white stars and a skirt.
One devoted follower even tweeted their admiration by saying, “”Lisa slayed,” they said, adding, “JENNIE LOOKS SOOOO GOOD SCREAMING.” They all look gorgeous”
