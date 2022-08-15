Bob Odenkirk says ‘Better Call Saul’ cast will ‘cry’ during series finale

Bob Odenkirk shared some personal insight about the forthcoming.

He talked about his time on “Better Call Saul”.

Carol Burnett joined the cast as a guest star for the final two episodes.

At the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, Bob Odenkirk talked about how he feels about the end of his hugely popular AMC show Better Call Saul.

The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, was a celebration of the best things that happened on TV over the past year. The big winner of the night was Better Call Saul, which is now in the second half of its sixth and final season. The actor who plays Saul Goodman, Bob Odenkirk, talked to before the show.

“We’re all going to watch the episode together at someone’s house. We’re going to cry then, “The actor says that the cast will have a party on Monday to celebrate the end of the Breaking Bad spinoff.

Odenkirk says that his relationships with the other actors on the show are what make the whole thing so special.

“Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando are the best of friends,” says Odenkirk, who is 59 years old. “We’ll miss each other terribly.”

The actor also talks about the “unbelievable joy” of working with TV legend Carol Burnett, who was a guest star on the last season of the show.

“She’s got skills in every area,” the actor says with awe. “And Better Call Saul has given her another chance to show them with her drama. And it’s so sad to see her. She’s beautiful, sad, honest, deep, funny, and a lot of fun to be around. Being with her was one of the best times of my life.”

Odenkirk says, “You have to be careful” about trying to top the many career highs that Better Call Saul has given him.

Odenkirk says, “In show business, you can’t be sure that the next thing you do will be bigger than the last thing you did.” “Every project is a risk, so I’d rather do something interesting that makes me feel good.”

The actor says it “may or may not be” a bigger job than playing Saul, but “it probably won’t be.”

