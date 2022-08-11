Angelina Jolie’s custody plan for Brad Pitt revealed
During an interview with a magazine, an insider revealed about the plan...
She gushed about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, claiming that she felt like a wonderful person after meeting Brad since he treated her that way.
His friendly grin, his honesty, and his trustworthiness won me over.
We worked on the moment from Thelma & Louise in which he uses the hairdryer at the motel, and it was a lot of fun.
In order to make sure that his character wasn’t portrayed as the antagonist on screen, we put a lot of time and effort into developing his connection with Louise.
According to Ms. Haber’s comments in InStyle, she worked with Meghan on her auditioning skills before the actress-turned-duchess was cast in Suits.
She added:
“It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that. She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn’t know what she would become later in life!”
Margie Haber said she knew Brad Pitt would become a star:
Advertisement
“I knew he’d become a star. It’s one thing being adorable and sexy, but he had an air of confidence and a twinkle in his eyes that was irresistible.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.