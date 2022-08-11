Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle’s acting coach share interesting things about them

Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle’s acting coach share interesting things about them

Articles
Advertisement
Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle’s acting coach share interesting things about them

Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle’s acting coach share interesting things about them

Advertisement
  • Acting Coach Margie Haber, who was instrumental in both Megan Markle and Brad Pitt’s early careers in Hollywood, has revealed some fascinating information about the two of them.
  • As Haber reflected on his time spent instructing Brad and Meghan, he remarked, “We never know what individuals are going to become, do we?”

She gushed about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, claiming that she felt like a wonderful person after meeting Brad since he treated her that way.

Advertisement

His friendly grin, his honesty, and his trustworthiness won me over.

Also Read

Angelina Jolie’s custody plan for Brad Pitt revealed
Angelina Jolie’s custody plan for Brad Pitt revealed

During an interview with a magazine, an insider revealed about the plan...

We worked on the moment from Thelma & Louise in which he uses the hairdryer at the motel, and it was a lot of fun.

In order to make sure that his character wasn’t portrayed as the antagonist on screen, we put a lot of time and effort into developing his connection with Louise.

According to Ms. Haber’s comments in InStyle, she worked with Meghan on her auditioning skills before the actress-turned-duchess was cast in Suits.

She added:

Advertisement

“It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that. She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn’t know what she would become later in life!”

Also Read

Co-star of “Bullet Train” Brad Pitt shares a fun truth about the actor
Co-star of “Bullet Train” Brad Pitt shares a fun truth about the actor

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson told, the actor keeps a...

Margie Haber said she knew Brad Pitt would become a star:

Advertisement

“I knew he’d become a star. It’s one thing being adorable and sexy, but he had an air of confidence and a twinkle in his eyes that was irresistible.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story