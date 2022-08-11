Acting Coach Margie Haber, who was instrumental in both Megan Markle and Brad Pitt’s early careers in Hollywood, has revealed some fascinating information about the two of them.

As Haber reflected on his time spent instructing Brad and Meghan, he remarked, “We never know what individuals are going to become, do we?”

She gushed about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, claiming that she felt like a wonderful person after meeting Brad since he treated her that way.

His friendly grin, his honesty, and his trustworthiness won me over.

We worked on the moment from Thelma & Louise in which he uses the hairdryer at the motel, and it was a lot of fun.

In order to make sure that his character wasn’t portrayed as the antagonist on screen, we put a lot of time and effort into developing his connection with Louise.

According to Ms. Haber’s comments in InStyle, she worked with Meghan on her auditioning skills before the actress-turned-duchess was cast in Suits.

She added:

“It was just before Suits and I was teaching auditioning for film and television, so she was in class for that. She was a really nice person, who was a really good actress and I just helped her create … but didn’t know what she would become later in life!”

