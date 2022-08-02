Marilyn Monroe’s biopic “Blonde” appears on Netflix
The biopic "Blonde" about Marilyn Monroe, Hollywood's most famous and glamorous star....
The film Blonde, which was directed by Andrew Dominik, shows both Monroe’s professional and personal highs and lows. The release date is September 28 on Netflix.
Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton, and Rebecca Wisock also appear in the movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates.
On Monday night, Brad Pitt gushed in an interview about his daughter Shiloh, who has recently gained attention for her excellent dance abilities.
“It does make me cry, I’ll admit. She is incredibly lovely. I have no idea where she got it. Here, I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet.”
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly met on the set of the 2021 movie Deep Horizon in early 2020 before calling it quits after over a year of dating.
They were pictured together while on vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica in March 2020, which is when word of their romance first surfaced.
Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Fashion News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.