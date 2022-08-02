Hollywood actor Brad Pitt called Ana de Armas’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe “phenomenal.”

Blonde producer Brad Pitt attributes the project’s progress “over the finish line” to the actress, who is playing Marilyn Monroe.

“She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt tells ET’s Nischelle Turner. “That’s a tough dress to fill.”

The film Blonde, which was directed by Andrew Dominik, shows both Monroe’s professional and personal highs and lows. The release date is September 28 on Netflix.

Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton, and Rebecca Wisock also appear in the movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates.

