Brad Pitt praises Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, comparing her to Marilyn Monroe

  • Hollywood actor Brad Pitt called Ana de Armas’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe “phenomenal.”
  • Blonde producer Brad Pitt attributes the project’s progress “over the finish line” to the actress, who is playing Marilyn Monroe.
  • “She is phenomenal in it,” Pitt tells ET’s Nischelle Turner. “That’s a tough dress to fill.”
The film Blonde, which was directed by Andrew Dominik, shows both Monroe’s professional and personal highs and lows. The release date is September 28 on Netflix.

Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton, and Rebecca Wisock also appear in the movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates.

On Monday night, Brad Pitt gushed in an interview about his daughter Shiloh, who has recently gained attention for her excellent dance abilities.

“It does make me cry, I’ll admit. She is incredibly lovely. I have no idea where she got it. Here, I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly met on the set of the 2021 movie Deep Horizon in early 2020 before calling it quits after over a year of dating.

They were pictured together while on vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica in March 2020, which is when word of their romance first surfaced.

 

