Brenda Edwards calls Ed Sheeran a “beautiful soul”

Ed Sheeran has recently won the heart of Jamal’s mother Brenda Edwards

It is due to his unwavering support and compassion following the passing of music mogul earlier this year.

Jamal’s father passed away in January of this year

Advertisement

The star of Loose Women praised the hit-maker responsible for Perfect for helping her get through the loss of her son in an interview with The Sun.

Also Read Ipswich releases third kit featuring Ed Sheeran Ipswich Town and singer Ed Sheeran worked together to create the look...

“Ed is a beautiful soul. He is an amazing, phenomenal talent. I love him and his whole family to the bone,” said the person who was 53 years old.

She stated in an interview with the outlet, “We are close, the families are close, and he has been there and offered me support.”

Even though the singer of “Shape of You” is in the midst of a world concert tour at the moment, Brenda revealed “He is there playing to millions on tour but he is still concerned and worried about me.”

Earlier, the singer-songwriter had also posted on her Instagram story information about the “Mega Cookup” that she had organised in memory of her late son in honour of her appearance on The X Factor.

Advertisement

Also Read Ed Sheeran brings Jamal Edwards’ ‘vision to life’ in new music video Ed Sheeran has created a new music video that "brings Jamal Edwards'...

“It warms my heart and touch“It warms my heart and touches my heart how so many people have come together to support us through something that is very upsetting and is still very raw,” she added.

After a late-night session of using cocaine and drinking, according to the rumours, Jamal suffered a cardiac arrest, which ultimately led to his death.