Britney Spears and Elton John look lovely on Hold Me Closer cover.

Britney Spears has thrilled her fanbase by releasing a new piece of artwork

It is featuring herself and music legend Elton John on the single’s future cover.

In anticipation of John and Spears’ next track Hold Me Closer, which will be released on August 26 by Universal Music, the two were photographed together.

The 40-year-old singer gave fans a sneak peek at the new cover, which features herself and Elton in glittering blue and white baseball jerseys.

Hold Me Closer is a collaborative track between the two artists, and it was recently revealed that they worked together on the song. The song is scheduled for release on August 26 via Universal Music.

In addition to posting the shot on his personal Instagram account last week, the Cold Heart singer, now 75, teased the debut of the single by posting it on his main account. The cover art for the single has some sweet childhood photos of the two actors.

Dressed in a pink dance ensemble, the Queen of Pop dances alongside the Your Song hitmaker, who plays the piano with a smile on his face. Both artists’ names and the title of the song were added to the newly designed cover art.

Britney, all smiles in her pink dance attire, may be seen here as a little girl. A big pink feather was tucked into her blonde hairstyle for added flair. Black-and-white photos of the Rocketman vocalist as a young lad show him playing the piano.