Out of Brooklyn Beckham’s 100 tattoos, 70 are tributes to Nicola Peltz, his beloved wife.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham gets inked to show off his devotion to his new wife, to whom he was wed in April.

In an interview with USA Today, the aspiring chef said that Peltz “always cries” whenever he surprises her with new body ink.

“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not? It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?” Brooklyn told the outlet.

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink,” the photographer-turned-chef added.

In addition to Peltz’s eyes on the back of his neck and several others, Beckham also has his wedding vows tattooed on his bicep.

“Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always,” the tattoo featuring his vows read.

“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

“I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.

“I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

“I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine,” the body art read.