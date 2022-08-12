His dad David cried a lot and mother Victoria kept a straight face.

The aspiring chef admitted that he is a big crier like his parents.

Also denied rumours of an alleged feud between his mom and wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham shared his father David Beckham’s priceless expression as he wed Nicola Peltz, while his mother Victoria maintained a “straight face.” The 23-year-old budding chef said in a Variety interview that while his father was unable to control his tears, his mother did not show any signs of emotion during the idyllic wedding.

When Brooklyn was asked about his parents’ reactions to him saying “I do,” he answered, “My mum always keeps a straight face, but my dad sobbed quite a lot.”

He said, “I’m a crier, I’m a huge crier,” to emphasise that he is the Beckham family member who is the most sensitive.

Brooklyn said, “I’m a Pisces, so I heard Pisces are sensitive and they weep a lot, and that’s absolutely me.

The photographer-turned-cook also addressed the persistent rumour that his wife and mother were at odds, saying “everyone gets along.”

“I’ve discovered that they’ll always try to write stuff like that. He remarked of the rumours, “They’re always going to try and put people down. However, everybody gets along, which is positive.

Additionally, Peltz denied having any issues with her mother-in-law while noting that she believes the rumours began when she chose not to wear a dress that Victoria had created for her wedding.

