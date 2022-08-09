Camila Cabello and Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello has, at long last, reintroduced male companionship into her life.

Recently, the vocalist from Bam Bam was seen with Austin Kevitch, who is the CEO of Lox Club

The couple went on a coffee date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to reports, she has been dating someone for the first time since November 2021, when she ended her relationship with pop sensation Shawn Mendes.

The singer who is known for her hit “Havana” was seen kissing her new lover when she was being photographed by the paparazzi while she was walking hand-in-hand with her new partner, who is 31 years old.

Camila looked lovely in a long blue dress with a floral motif, while the inventor of the dating app opted for a more understated approach, donning a white T-shirt and dark green shorts.

It was fascinating to see how much the new pair seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and how they just couldn’t stop smiling at each other.