Edition: English
Edition: English

Carmen Baldwin’s 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos

Articles
  • Carmen Gabriela Baldwin turns 9 on August 23.
  • Hilaria joked that her daughter “brought out some of her flamenco moves” with her make-up.
  • Hilaria Baldwin is an American yoga instructor.
Hilaria Baldwin is an American yoga instructor, entrepreneur, podcaster, and author. She was the co-founder of a chain of New York-based yoga studios called Yoga Vida.

The daughter of Hilaria Baldwin is getting all dolled up for her birthday.

Sunday, the 38-year-old yoga instructor, who is pregnant, posted pictures from a family trip to celebrate daughter Carmen Gabriela’s birthday early. On August 23, Carmen, Hilaria’s daughter with her husband Alec Baldwin, will turn 9 years old.

Hilaria shared the funny moments on her Instagram Story. In one of them, Carmen was getting ready for dinner and borrowing clothes from her mom’s closet to finish off her look. In one picture, Carmen wears a sweatsuit with pink and blue peep-toe heels with a shiny finish.

In another, Hilaria makes a joke about how her daughter “brought out some of her flamenco moves” as she strikes a pose with the look. Hilaria says, “Then it got very ’90s” as she shows a picture of her daughter Carmen playing with her long nails while her hair is in space buns.

Camen wore the outfit to dinner, but she let her hair down and put on a pair of black closed-toe booties when a friend joined them and later when she made her first birthday wish of the year.

