Check out what Taylor Swift is wearing at the MTV VMAs after party

Swift won Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, and Best Direction for All Too Well (10-Minute Version).

The singer looked stunning in a skimpy blue playsuit adorned with a slew of glistening white stars and designed to highlight her toned legs.

The performance took place hours after she revealed a new album on Instagram.

A silver short dress Taylor Swift wore to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was the talk of the red carpet. Later, on her way to the afterparty at the Fleur Room, she stunned her millions of followers with one last glitzy outfit: a small satin Moschino playsuit.

The performance took place hours after she revealed a new album on Instagram and won Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, and Best Direction for All Too Well (10-Minute Version).

You Belong With Me’s chart-topping singer looked stunning in a skimpy blue playsuit adorned with a slew of glistening white stars and designed to highlight her toned legs.

She paired the earrings with a matching necklace and a white fur cloak that draped off her shoulders. The singer went to the after-parties in a pair of glossy, glittering platform heels that topped off her stunning ensemble.

Swift, the night’s greatest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, had already made the night’s most significant statement earlier by announcing the release of a new album.

At the star-studded event, the megastar had her Swifties on the edge of their seats when she announced that the release date of her new album would be October 21 while accepting her Moon Person for Best Video.

