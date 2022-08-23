Chelsea Clinton deleted Kanye West from her workout playlist

Chelsea Clinton used to listen to Kanye West’s music while running.

She has since removed the rapper’s music from her workout playlist.

Kardashian is featured in Clinton’s new documentary series, Gutsy.

Chelsea Clinton used to listen to Kanye West while running, but she has since taken him off her workout playlist. She says this is partly because of how he treats Kim Kardashian and women in general.

The former first daughter talked to Entertainment Weekly about why she took West’s music off her playlist. She was promoting her new documentary series Gutsy, which is based on the best-selling 2019 Book of Gutsy Women, which she wrote with her mother, Hillary Clinton.

The marathon runner tells EW, “I had to let go of Kanye.” “I can’t stand how he has treated Kim Kardashian and how he talks about women in general. That was some of my favourite music to run to, but I took it out of my music collection.”

In an episode of Gutsy, Kardashian, a reality TV star and law apprentice, faces off against the former secretary of state, who was a practising lawyer and law firm partner before she became first lady.

After a round of questions about the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is acceptable, Kim beat Hillary 11-4 in the episode, which is previewed in the new issue.

They started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014. They have four kids together: North is 8, Saint is 6, Chicago is 4, and Psalm is 212.

At the height of West’s public outbursts in 2020, when he was running for president of the United States and talking about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter, their relationship was in trouble.

After they broke up, West attacked Kardashian’s relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson on social media and in the news.

