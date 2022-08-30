Chelsea Houska celebrates both her and ‘Mini-Me’ daughter’s birthdays

Chelsea Houska shares a birthday with daughter Layne Ettie.

The former Teen Mom star celebrated her 31st on Monday.

She paid tribute to her “little mini me” in an Instagram post. Her daughter loves sushi and animals, she said.

“My little twin is 4 years old! She loves being tickled on the back, sushi, and animals “She wrote the captions for the pictures, which show Layne Ettie smiling big in front of a unicorn cake and her and Houska kissing.

“Love having my wild child’s birthday on the same day as mine,” she said.

Houska also has a 19-month-old daughter named Walker June and a 5-year-old son named Watson Cole with her husband, Cole DeBoer. DeBoer also helps raise Aubree, Houska’s 12-year-old daughter.

