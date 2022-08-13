Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Hollywood hunk On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth took a walk down memory lane by sharing a snapshot from the past

It featured a younger version of himself who appeared to be very lovely in the picture.

The Hollywood A-lister could be seen grinning for the camera in his younger days while dressed as Batman in the photograph.

The photograph was taken while the actor was still in his costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

In addition, the actor included a little message about his superhero selections with the caption of his image, which went as follows: “My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices.”

The post that Hemsworth shared was published a little more than a month after the initial screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he played the role of the title character.