Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Articles
Advertisement
Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares a nice flashback photo in a Batman shirt

Advertisement
  • Hollywood hunk On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth took a walk down memory lane by sharing a snapshot from the past
  • It featured a younger version of himself who appeared to be very lovely in the picture.
  • The Hollywood A-lister could be seen grinning for the camera in his younger days while dressed as Batman in the photograph.
Advertisement

The photograph was taken while the actor was still in his costume.

Also Read

Chris Hemsworth flaunts his Spanish skills as he celebrates wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday
Chris Hemsworth flaunts his Spanish skills as he celebrates wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday

Chris Hemsworth shared a sweet birthday message for his wife Elsa Pataky...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Advertisement

In addition, the actor included a little message about his superhero selections with the caption of his image, which went as follows: “My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices.”

Also Read

Chris Hemsworth says his daughter is his ‘favourite superhero’
Chris Hemsworth says his daughter is his ‘favourite superhero’

The Hollywood actor uploaded two pictures of himself and India. Pictures taken...

The post that Hemsworth shared was published a little more than a month after the initial screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he played the role of the title character.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story