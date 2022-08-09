Advertisement
Edition: English

Chrissy Teigen’s nightmares are back during pregnancy ’

Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Adorable Family Photo

  • Chrissy Teigen announced her second pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram
  • She has since been keeping her fans and following up to speed on her progress.
  • Nearly two years after her terrible miscarriage, the 36-year-old author of Cravings has confessed that she is experiencing ‘crazy’ dreams.
She is expecting a baby with husband John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle actress revealed on Twitter that doctors had prescribed medication to help her sleep through the night, but that she is unable to take the drug because she is expecting a child.

“I have had such insane, sweaty nightmares most of my life and was put on a blood pressure medication at bedtime. It made them completely go away. I can’t take it pregnant and they’re back,” Teigen twitted.

“I guess this is just a PSA for anyone that has them.” She added, “I will wake up a few times a night just to dry off or the cold air will kill me. And if I wake up and fall back asleep, it treats it like a commercial and picks up right where it left off lol.”

Two years after losing their son Jack, the couple revealed in a tweet that they were expecting a “miracle” baby.

