Danica McKellar ditched acting for mathematics: why?

Actress Danica McKellar is best known for her role in The Wonder Years

She recently revealed that she had left the entertainment industry to pursue a career in mathematics.

After taking some time off from her acting career, the renowned actress turned her attention to studying mathematics.

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight with her son Draco, who is 11 years old, the star of the show MatchMaker Mysteries gave her response to a question about when she made the decision to take a sabbatical from acting.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, ‘Hey Winnie!’ or ‘Hey, loved you on The Wonder Years!” said the 47-year-old who played Winnie Cooper on the hit show.

“I couldn’t get away from it. So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it,” she told ET.

McKellar explained, “I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television.”

In case you were unaware, she was the author of 11 children’s books that were directed at readers in middle school and high school.