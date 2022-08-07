David Beckham teases a fun day out with his daughter and meets The Weeknd

David Beckham recently posted a photo of himself and his daughter Harper Beckham on social media.

The former footballer, 47, took to Instagram to share some fun moments with his youngest child while watching The Weeknd perform in Miami.

In the first video, dad David began singing along out of time as Harper turned the camera on him, and they both burst out laughing!

Advertisement

Captioning the videos, David wrote: “Embarrassing dad moment, timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami. THAT SMILE.”

Also Read David Beckham ‘excited’ as he teases his new Netflix series Netflix has announced that David Beckham will be the subject of a...

In other clips, the doting dad captured his daughter beaming as she sang away to I Feel it Coming and Take my Breath. He also shared a sweet photo posing alongside Harper and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (known professionally as ‘The Weekend’) and the pair looked happier than ever.

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans flocked to comment on the sweet evening out. One fan wrote: “She’s so cute and growing up so fast,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

A second wrote: “The happiness of Harper’s face says it all. Live music = that kind of joy.”

Advertisement

Also Read David Beckham takes a trip to Venice with his daughter Harper, see photos David, 47, wrapped his protective arm around his 10-year-old daughter Harper. The...

A third added: “Wonderful memories your beautiful daughter will never forget!” A fourth replied: “Love your bond with your family.”

The Beckhams have been living it up in Miami for the past few weeks, but Brooklyn and his new bride Nicola Peltz have not joined them.