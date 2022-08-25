Demi Lovato says ‘young females’ shouldn’t date ‘older men’

Demi Lovato says “young girls” shouldn’t date “older men” because it’s not fun.

Heart Attack singer, 30, warns against dating older men because it’s “hot”

This comes after the Disney star released a track 29 rumored to bash her ex Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated at age 18 while he was 11 years older.

“If you’re a young girl and you think it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK,” she told host Alexandra Cooper.

“I think sometimes the public needs the truth, and that’s why I decided to release … [this] single,” she stated.

Lovato: “I think the message is so important,”

In her latest song, Lovato criticises Valderrama for dating her as a teenager from 2010 to 2016.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time,” Lovato sings. “Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

“Five years of bleeders, student and teacher / Far from innocent / What the f**k’s consent? The singer sings, “Numbers told you not to, but you didn’t listen.”

Lovato said, “I’m really careful with how I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.”

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, ‘I have to go for this. I have to own my truth,'”Lovato told Lowe.

“And I do still walk that line very finely,” she said.