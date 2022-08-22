Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ sends a sweet birthday IG post

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ sends a sweet birthday IG post

Articles
Advertisement
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ sends a sweet birthday IG post

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ sends a sweet birthday IG post

Advertisement
  • Demi Lovato marked the significant occasion of her 30th birthday on Saturday, August 20
  • She made her relationship with her new boyfriend, Jute$, official on Instagram.
  • The young pair was photographed holding hands after a romantic birthday meal in Santa Monica.
Advertisement

The Cool for the Summer singer uploaded a rare photo of herself with the Canadian musician on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Bday [expletive] with her love.” The photo was released on the singer’s Instagram account.

Also Read

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral
Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato’s take on ‘Kala Chashma’ goes viral

Hollywood icons Demi Lovato (an American singer) and Jimmy Fallon (a TV...

Jute$, whose actual name is Jordan Lutes, also took to his social media handle in order to post a touching tribute to Demi. Jute$’s real name is Jordan Lutes.

“Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” he wrote alongside a series of PDA-packed snaps and videos of the couple.

“Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere).” For the unversed, Jute$ and Demi collaborated for a track on her new album.

Also Read

Demi Lovato hints 12-year age gap with ex in new song 29
Demi Lovato hints 12-year age gap with ex in new song 29

Fans have hypothesized that Demi Lovato is disparaging her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer...

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self,” he continued.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by jute$ (@jutesmusic)

Advertisement

“And that’s all u baby … i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u,” he concluded.

The young pair was photographed holding hands after a romantic birthday meal in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story