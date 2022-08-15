Denise Dowse, ‘90210’ and ‘Insecure’ Actress, Dead at 64

Denise Dowse has died. She played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the famous teen show Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dr. Rhonda Pine on Insecure, among many other TV and movie roles. She was 64.

Saturday, her sister Tracey wrote on Instagram that she had died.

“I want to take this time to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers,” she wrote at the beginning of her heartfelt note, which had a picture of Denise with a big smile on her face and was lit up like a Christmas tree.

She wrote, “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers.”

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

Advertisement

“Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

“I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”

“I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here.”

“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey. Please reply on @dreamofthesoultd.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Denise Dowse (@denisedowse) Advertisement

Also Read Reese Witherspoon dismisses rumours of a fight with Jennifer Aniston over an Emmy nomination. Reese Witherspoon refuted rumours of a dispute with her longtime pal Jennifer...