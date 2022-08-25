Despite legal battles, Brad Pitt prioritises Angelina Jolie’s happiness

The news of the purported altercation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie aboard a private jet

Also, over their subsequent court struggle over their shared Château Miraval winery shocked the world.

Despite all the turmoil in the courtroom, the Bullet Train actor reportedly only wants his ex-wife to be “happy and well.”

Us Weekly quotes an insider as saying, “The 59-year-old Troy actor is not pulling against her [Jolie] personally, professionally, romantically.”

He will be content if she is. According to the insider, “Brad still loves Angelina and thinks she can be the finest mother for their children.

The stars of Mr.&Mrs. Smith have recently been at odds in several legal fights, including one over the sale of their Château Miraval vineyard and another over custody of their children.

In 2008, the now-married pair purchased the vineyard where they would eventually exchange vows. However, after the couple’s 2016 divorce, the Ad Astra actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for allegedly selling their shares to a Russian oligarch in 2021 without his knowledge or consent.

The source said, “Brad always wanted to leave Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy.”

Their six children are Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Pitt and Jolie were officially proclaimed legally single in April 2019.