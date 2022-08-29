Did Johnny Depp just trolled Amber Heard at the VMAs?

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor dressed up as an astronaut for the ceremony.

Rumors that he referenced his recent legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in the video were false.

There were rumors that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a cryptic reference to his historic legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard during his surprise appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stated. . And you know what? I needed the work.”

Above the crowd, Depp materialised as an astronaut. The head of the 59-year-old actor was digitally grafted onto the body of the space traveler.

He then uploaded the footage to Instagram with the caption “guess who? #VMAs.”

Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, filed a domestic violence abuse lawsuit against him in June, and he nearly won a complete triumph in court.

Depp said he had never hit a woman before or since.

