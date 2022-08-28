Ed Sheeran’s surprise arrival at a Bring Me The Horizon concert lit the stage on fire

Ed Sheeran’s surprising appearance at a Bring Me The Horizon concert sparked a social media frenzy.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer/songwriter surprised and delighted Reading Festival attendees

He joined the rock band onstage during their headlining act to perform a remix of Ed’s smash single, Bad Habits.

After being asked out by the Perfect hitmaker to perform with him at this year’s Brit Awards, Bring Me The Horizon gave back to him by bringing out the singer.

There had been speculation for days that Ed might make an appearance at Reading Festival during the long weekend.

Ed was spotted at the Warsaw airport on Saturday morning following a performance in Warsaw, Poland, and was met by a throng of adoring fans.

The vocalist, however, was anxious to fly back and perform with Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, where the two bands did not disappoint their adoring fans.

The rumours that Ed will perform with the rock band at Reading Festival were confirmed when he showed up there.

A source informed The Sun that Bring Me’s set will be “one of the most explosive of the weekend” and will be full of surprises

They’ve been in touch with Ed, and everyone is crossing their fingers that he’ll be able to make an appearance soon.