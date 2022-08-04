Ellen Barkin, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, denies claims that she used pressured drugs

More incriminating evidence is coming out against Johnny Depp.

Fans of Johnny Depp expected to see more blood streaming once the lawsuit was won, but that obviously backfired.

Ellen Barkin, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, has accused the actor of being “pressured” into taking narcotics during their brief relationship.

She said there was “was always an air of violence around him.” and made claims of abuse throughout her whole testimony.

She continued by describing the actor, saying things like, “He’s a yeller, he’s verbally aggressive. You can see those things, too.

She continued to say throughout her evidence that whenever Depp was around her, there would always be “a lot of yelling.”

Barkin even recounted one instance where his ‘southern gentleman’ façade allegedly dropped, “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to [expletive].”

Before concluding she even blasted the actor’s professionalism and added, “His assistant. People who would work on the film may be in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”