Ellen Barkin, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend says he was “jealous, controlling”
During her evidence in Johnny Depp's current defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber...
She said there was “was always an air of violence around him.” and made claims of abuse throughout her whole testimony.
She continued by describing the actor, saying things like, “He’s a yeller, he’s verbally aggressive. You can see those things, too.
She continued to say throughout her evidence that whenever Depp was around her, there would always be “a lot of yelling.”
Barkin even recounted one instance where his ‘southern gentleman’ façade allegedly dropped, “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to [expletive].”
Before concluding she even blasted the actor’s professionalism and added, “His assistant. People who would work on the film may be in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”
