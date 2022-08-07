Elon Musk and Amber Heard are planning to sue author Jessica Reed Kraus

The Instagram influencer @houseinhabit, real name Jessica Reed Kraus, has gone viral after publishing an exposé detailing Amber Heard’s risqué parties with billionaire Elon Musk.

Kraus, who also writes on Substack and has revealed some shocking details about Heard and her wild parties, has revealed that she has received threat calls.

Krause began posting stories on Instagram with threats read from anonymous or spam accounts.

According to Kraus’ Instagram posts, she has been told that the Aquaman actress is terrified of this new information. She stated that Heard allegedly contacted Tesla’s founder, and that the two are now planning to file a potential lawsuit against her.

She also stated that the Substack team has assured her that they will fight on her behalf against Heard and Musk.

The shocking details emerged after previously sealed documents related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million dollar trial were made public.