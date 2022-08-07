Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk and Amber Heard are planning to sue author Jessica Reed Kraus

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are planning to sue author Jessica Reed Kraus

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk and Amber Heard are planning to sue author Jessica Reed Kraus

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are planning to sue author Jessica Reed Kraus

Advertisement

The Instagram influencer @houseinhabit, real name Jessica Reed Kraus, has gone viral after publishing an exposé detailing Amber Heard’s risqué parties with billionaire Elon Musk.

Kraus, who also writes on Substack and has revealed some shocking details about Heard and her wild parties, has revealed that she has received threat calls.

Also Read

Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 
Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Unsealed documents of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case have brought...

Krause began posting stories on Instagram with threats read from anonymous or spam accounts.

According to Kraus’ Instagram posts, she has been told that the Aquaman actress is terrified of this new information. She stated that Heard allegedly contacted Tesla’s founder, and that the two are now planning to file a potential lawsuit against her.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amber Heard mother thought Elon Musk gave her defective Tesla
Amber Heard mother thought Elon Musk gave her defective Tesla

Amber Heard used to think Elon Musk gave her a Tesla with...

She also stated that the Substack team has assured her that they will fight on her behalf against Heard and Musk.

The shocking details emerged after previously sealed documents related to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million dollar trial were made public.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Relationship News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story