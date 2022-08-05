Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Kim Kardashian is “eager” to see Pete Davidson again
Kim Kardashian is anxious for her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson to return...
Some alarming allegations have surfaced as a result of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case’s unsealed paperwork. Jessica Reed Kraus, an Instagram influencer, revealed the details of the whole document. She revealed the covert parties for billionaires that Heard allegedly attended in order to consume “copious doses of MDMA.”
According to the leaked docs, Heard planned to film Elon Musk performing illegal acts while at those gatherings.
It’s hardly shocking to anyone who knows her, according to the report. Amber was constantly recording him. She had a strategy. She would record everything after getting Elon incredibly worked up so that illegal things could happen.
This information comes from a frequent attendee of those events, who explains, “The rumour has always been that she has some nasty dirt on him, which is why he’s owed to her.”
Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.