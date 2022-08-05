Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Elon Musk being to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Advertisement
  • Unsealed documents of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case have brought some shocking allegations.
  • The secrets from the entire document were shared by Jessica Reed Kraus.
  • She lifted the veil off the secret billionaire parties Heard frequented for the “copious amounts of MDMA”.
Advertisement

Some alarming allegations have surfaced as a result of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case’s unsealed paperwork. Jessica Reed Kraus, an Instagram influencer, revealed the details of the whole document. She revealed the covert parties for billionaires that Heard allegedly attended in order to consume “copious doses of MDMA.”

According to the leaked docs, Heard planned to film Elon Musk performing illegal acts while at those gatherings.

It’s hardly shocking to anyone who knows her, according to the report. Amber was constantly recording him. She had a strategy. She would record everything after getting Elon incredibly worked up so that illegal things could happen.

This information comes from a frequent attendee of those events, who explains, “The rumour has always been that she has some nasty dirt on him, which is why he’s owed to her.”

Also Read

Kim Kardashian is “eager” to see Pete Davidson again
Kim Kardashian is “eager” to see Pete Davidson again

Kim Kardashian is anxious for her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson to return...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story