Elon Musk forced to pay a settlement by “blackmailer” Amber Heard 

Unsealed documents of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case have brought some shocking allegations.

The secrets from the entire document were shared by Jessica Reed Kraus.

She lifted the veil off the secret billionaire parties Heard frequented for the “copious amounts of MDMA”.

According to the leaked docs, Heard planned to film Elon Musk performing illegal acts while at those gatherings.

It’s hardly shocking to anyone who knows her, according to the report. Amber was constantly recording him. She had a strategy. She would record everything after getting Elon incredibly worked up so that illegal things could happen.

This information comes from a frequent attendee of those events, who explains, “The rumour has always been that she has some nasty dirt on him, which is why he’s owed to her.”

