Elon Musk is the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX.

He has repeatedly called low birth rates a “danger” to society.

Musk also called for more oil exploration in his address at an energy conference.

On Monday, the billionaire software entrepreneur stated that people should “making more babies” around the world. Musk also called for more oil exploration in his address, which was given before an energy conference in Norway.

The business magnate said that the globe is experiencing a “baby crisis” due to falling birthrates.

“One of my favourite… things to be concerned about. We don´t want the population to drop so low that we´ll just eventually die. At least make enough babies to sustain the population,” Elon Musk, creator of American electric car manufacturer Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX, said of the birth rate.

He went on, saying, “They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper, but if we don´t have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing.”

Musk added,”I think realistically we do need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization would crumble,” adding that “some additional exploration is warranted at this time”.

