Eva Mendes says home now means ‘My Man and My Kids’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at Lake Como, Italy.

The trip marks a quick return to Europe for the pair after their Georgia wedding.

The Italian lake is a popular summer getaway north of Milan. George Clooney famously owns a villa on the lake.

On Tuesday, three days after their wedding party in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen at Lake Como in Italy.

Photos that Page Six got show that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, went for a ride on a speedboat on the lake. Also, they were seen having dinner at a historic hotel on a lake.

A person who saw the couple at the restaurant told , “They were only interested in each other and couldn’t see anything else.”

The source also said, “They came when the sun was still up and stayed until well after dark, so it seemed like they were having a great time.”

People heard from another person who saw the two on Tuesday night, “Someone asked them to take a selfie, so they did it. They are very normal and normal people.”

A third source says that they went to the lakeside town of Menaggio on Wednesday afternoon. “They just stood in line with everyone else for ice cream and went into shops. Even though they had bodyguards with them, they didn’t act any different “said the source. “They’re just going out to meet new people.”

The source also said that they kept their trip quiet and “went unnoticed for a while.”

Lake Como is a popular summer vacation spot north of Milan. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Madonna, and Sting all like to go there. Famous actor George Clooney owns a villa on the beautiful body of water, which is surrounded by old homes and resorts.

The trip will take them back to Europe quickly.

