Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son

Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter.

The rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

She previously said she intended to get married before starting a family.

Nicki Minaj is proud to take on what she calls the “most satisfying job” of her life: being a mother.

The rapper best known for “Super Freaky Girl” and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, had their first child, a son, on September 30, 2020.

Minaj had told Complex in the past that she wanted to get married before having kids. In 2014, she told the outlet, “I will be married for sure before I have my baby.” “I want to make sure that’s how I do it.”

She also said, “I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mother, so if I finish my fifth album and don’t have a child by then, I’ll be disappointed as a woman, no matter how much money I have.”

It didn’t only happen once the “Starships” singer talked about her plans for motherhood. In 2015, she told Cosmopolitan, “I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be a mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator.”

In line with her plan, Minaj got married first. On Oct. 21, 2019, she said “I do” to Petty. After nine months, they told everyone that they were going to have their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

