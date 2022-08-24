Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son

Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son

Articles
Advertisement
Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son

Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Son

Advertisement
  • Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter.
  • The rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.
  • She previously said she intended to get married before starting a family.
Advertisement

Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is known for her musical versatility, sharp lyrics, and animated flow in her rapping, and her alter egos and accents.

Nicki Minaj is proud to take on what she calls the “most satisfying job” of her life: being a mother.

The rapper best known for “Super Freaky Girl” and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, had their first child, a son, on September 30, 2020.

Minaj had told Complex in the past that she wanted to get married before having kids. In 2014, she told the outlet, “I will be married for sure before I have my baby.” “I want to make sure that’s how I do it.”

She also said, “I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mother, so if I finish my fifth album and don’t have a child by then, I’ll be disappointed as a woman, no matter how much money I have.”

It didn’t only happen once the “Starships” singer talked about her plans for motherhood. In 2015, she told Cosmopolitan, “I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be a mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator.”

Advertisement

In line with her plan, Minaj got married first. On Oct. 21, 2019, she said “I do” to Petty. After nine months, they told everyone that they were going to have their first child together.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Advertisement

Also Read

Nicki Minaj upset with Britney Spears’ ex-husband for defamation
Nicki Minaj upset with Britney Spears’ ex-husband for defamation

Nicki Minaj upset with Britney Spears' ex-husband for defamation. Side To Side...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story